NDP leadership candidates to make their final pitch to voters at Winnipeg convention

NDP leadership candidates, left-to-right, Tanille Johnston, Avi Lewis, Tony McQuail, Heather McPherson, Rob Ashton and President of the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) Bea Bruske pose for a family photo ahead of the NDP Leadership forum in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted March 28, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated March 28, 2026 7:57 am.

WINNIPEG — The NDP leadership candidates are making their last pitch to party members before voting in the six-month campaign concludes later today.

Each of the five candidates will have time at the convention this morning to outline their vision for party leadership.

While there is a voting booth at the Winnipeg convention, voting opened earlier this month and many members have already cast their ballots.

The party’s roughly 100,000 members will pick the new leader through a ranked ballot system, where the first candidate to get more than 50 per cent support is the winner.

The next NDP leader will be announced Sunday.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles is scheduled to address the convention today, after Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew opened the gathering on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

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