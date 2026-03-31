Blue Jays starter Cody Ponce carted off with injury

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Cody Ponce (66) throws to a Colorado Rockies batter in first inning interleague MLB baseball action in Toronto on Monday, March 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted March 30, 2026 8:09 pm.

Cody Ponce’s Toronto Blue Jays debut ended early.

The starter was carted off the field on Monday after suffering an injury in the top of the third inning. The incident happened as the right-hander was chasing a ground ball and appeared to tweak something in his right leg while doing so.

He briefly remained down in pain but was able to walk to the medical cart under his own power.

Ponce had slipped on the mound while delivering a pitch earlier in the outing.

Right-hander Louis Varland took to the mound in replacement.

Ponce, who signed with the Blue Jays from Korea in the off-season, pitched 2.1 innings prior to exiting, walking one and striking out three while allowing one earned run.

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