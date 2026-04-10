Ontario planning to reduce teacher training to 1-year course

The Ford government said they plan to shorten the time teachers in training need to receive a degree amid a province-wide shortage of educators.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 10, 2026 2:09 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2026 3:06 pm.

Training for teachers in Ontario is getting a major overhaul if legislation soon to be introduced by the Ford government passes.

Currently, teacher education programs run for four semesters over two years, introduced by Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government in 2015. The proposed changes would condense the programs to 12 months over three consecutive semesters, saving students up to $3,000 in tuition, the Province estimates.

“This change would get future teachers into the classroom faster, jumpstarting fulfilling careers and meeting the needs of communities across Ontario,” said Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security, Nolan Quinn during a press conference on Friday.

The changes are aimed at addressing the teacher shortage in Ontario. They will reduce the “time and cost barriers to becoming a teacher,” he said, modernizing the system and making it a more “nimble and responsive teacher education pipeline.”

The one-year model will prioritize in-classroom learning, facilitated by a longer practicum length, “so students graduate ready to lead in the classroom,” added Quinn. The length of practicum will be determined in consultation with colleges, education boards and educators.

“We need a system that removes unnecessary barriers, focuses on real classroom experience and ensures new teachers feel confident and ready from day one,” said Minister of Education, Paul Calandra.

“Hands-on experience supported by strong mentorship is what helps future teachers succeed. New teachers who feel prepared are more likely to stay in the profession and make a lasting impact on students.”

To that end, Calandra announced more support for Associate Teachers – experienced educators who mentor, supervise and evaluate student teachers during their classroom placements.

“Previously these mentor teachers would receive a stipend of $100-300 a year. With today’s announcement we are increasing that six-fold to $635 per mentor placement,” he said.

The legislation also opens up the possibility of recognizing prior learning and work experience, including early childhood educator diplomas or youth work experience. Quinn said it would allow the government to “explore new pathways into the teaching profession.”

“We know there are talented, passionate individuals with relevant experience that would make them a better teacher and we believe they should be recognized for it,” he said.

“By recognizing prior learning we’re attracting the best and the brightest to join the teaching profession.”

If the legislation passes, Ontario’s 14 public universities as well as three private universities will change their teacher education programs to the one-year model.

Applications for the updated program will open in September and the first full-time cohort is expected to begin training in May 2027, graduating a year later in May 2028, aligned with the K-12 school year.

Education Minister Paul Calandra, along with Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security Nolan Quinn make an announcement about overhauling the teacher training programs in Ontario on April 10, 2026. CITYNEWS
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