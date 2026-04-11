Blue Jays’ George Springer forced to leave Twins game after breaking big toe

The Injury bug continues to bite the Toronto Blue Jays.

Designated hitter George Springer was removed from Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins with a left big toe fracture, the team announced.

Springer fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning but completed his at-bat, grounding out to third base.

It was Springer’s second plate appearance of the game, and he was pinch-hit for by Myles Straw in his next turn up.

The veteran came into Saturday’s game batting .189 with two home runs and six RBIs.

When it comes to replacing George Springer, the Blue Jays' AAA position players include:



Eloy Jiménez (R)

Yohendrick Pinango (L)

Jonatan Clase (S)

Riley Tirotta (R)

Charles McAdoo (R)

RJ Schreck (L)

Josh Kasevich (R)



Only Clase is on the 40-man, but Jays have an open spot. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 11, 2026

The 36-year-old slugger is coming off a resurgent 2025 season that saw him earn a Silver Slugger award. He was a big part of Toronto’s run to the 2025 World Series, hitting .309 with 32 homers and 89 RBIs in the regular season and the decisive homer in Game 7 of the ALCS against Seattle.

The MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, Springer is in the final season of a six-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays already have nine players on the injured list, including six pitchers. Trey Yesavage (shoulder), Shane Bieber (elbow) and Jose Berrios (elbow) are among the Jays starters still working their way back from injuries. Injured position players include outfielder Anthony Santander (left shoulder), catcher Alejandro Kirk (left thumb) and outfielder Addison Barger (left ankle).

The Twins homered twice in a seven-run third inning that propelled them to a 7-4 come-from-behind win against the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon.

Trevor Larnach launched a three-run home run to right field off Blue Jays starter Eric Lauer (1-2), capping off the inning that helped the Twins erase an early two-run deficit. The win levelled the series at one game apiece.

Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer (1-1, 3.38 earned-run average) is scheduled to start the series finale on Sunday afternoon against Twins right-hander Taj Bradley (2-0, 1.08 ERA).

Files from The Associated Press were used in this report