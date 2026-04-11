Pope Leo XIV denounces the ‘delusion of omnipotence’ he says fuels the US-Israeli war in Iran

Pope Leo XIV holds a rosary as he leads a vigil for peace inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, April 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2026 1:18 pm.

Last Updated April 11, 2026 2:38 pm.

ROME (AP) — In his strongest words yet, Pope Leo XIV on Saturday denounced the “delusion of omnipotence” that is fueling the U.S.-Israel war in Iran and demanded political leaders stop and negotiate peace.

Leo presided over an evening prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica on the same day the United States and Iran began face-to-face negotiations in Pakistan and as a fragile ceasefire held.

History’s first U.S.-born pope didn’t mention the United States or President Donald Trump in his prayer, which was planned before the talks were announced. But Leo’s tone and message appeared directed at Trump and U.S. officials, who have boasted of U.S. military superiority and justified the war in religious terms.

“Enough of the idolatry of self and money!” Leo said. “Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!”

In the basilica pews was the archbishop of Tehran, Belgian Cardinal Dominique Joseph Mathieu. The U.S. was represented in the diplomatic corps by its deputy chief of mission, Laura Hochla, the U.S. Embassy said.

In the first weeks of the war, the Chicago-born Leo was initially reluctant to publicly condemn the violence and limited his comments to muted appeals for peace and dialogue. But Leo stepped up his criticism starting on Palm Sunday. And this week, he said Trump’s threat to annihilate Iranian civilization was “truly unacceptable” and called for dialogue to prevail.

On Saturday, Leo called for all people of good will to pray for peace and demand an end to war from their political leaders. The evening vigil in Rome, which featured Scripture readings and meditative recitation of the Rosary prayers, was taking place as simultaneous local prayer services were being held in the U.S. and beyond.

Praying for peace, Leo said, was a way to “break the demonic cycle of evil” to build instead the Kingdom of God where there are no swords, drones or “unjust profit.”

“It is here that we find a bulwark against that delusion of omnipotence that surrounds us and is becoming increasingly unpredictable and aggressive,” he said. “Even the holy Name of God, the God of life, is being dragged into discourses of death.”

Leaders have used religion to justify their actions in the war. U.S. officials and especially Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have invoked their Christian faith to cast the U.S. as a Christian nation trying to vanquish its foes.

Leo has said God doesn’t bless any war, and certainly not those who drop bombs.

Leo presided over the service sitting off to the side of the altar on a white throne, wearing his formal red cape and liturgical stole and praying with a Rosary in his hands. Many of the priests and nuns in the pews fingered Rosary beads as the “Our Father” and “Hail Mary” prayers were recited.

The Vatican is particularly concerned about the spillover of Israel’s war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, given the plight of Christian communities in the south.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Second suspect charged in deadly 2025 King West shooting, 2 others still on the loose

Authorities have arrested and charged a second suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a teenager in Toronto’s Entertainment District last year. The investigation dates back to the early...

8m ago

Liberal party adopts motion to ban kids under 16 from social media

MONTREAL — Federal Liberals voted in favour of setting 16 as the age of majority for Canadians to be able to use social media accounts. Party grassroots passed a non-binding resolution Saturday morning...

26m ago

2 men arrested at the scene of Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police were called to the Cliffcrest neighbourhood in Scarborough early Saturday morning for reports of a stabbing. Officers attended the scene near Kingston Road and Brimley Road just before...

4h ago

3 women injured in North York drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting in North York left three women injured early Saturday. Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting. According...

7h ago

Top Stories

Second suspect charged in deadly 2025 King West shooting, 2 others still on the loose

Authorities have arrested and charged a second suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a teenager in Toronto’s Entertainment District last year. The investigation dates back to the early...

8m ago

Liberal party adopts motion to ban kids under 16 from social media

MONTREAL — Federal Liberals voted in favour of setting 16 as the age of majority for Canadians to be able to use social media accounts. Party grassroots passed a non-binding resolution Saturday morning...

26m ago

2 men arrested at the scene of Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police were called to the Cliffcrest neighbourhood in Scarborough early Saturday morning for reports of a stabbing. Officers attended the scene near Kingston Road and Brimley Road just before...

4h ago

3 women injured in North York drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting in North York left three women injured early Saturday. Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting. According...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Sunny and seasonal start to the weekend

Sunshine to start the weekend before showers return on Sunday, marking another unsettled stretch with showers in the forecast for the first half of next week.

20h ago

1:03
Five suspects charged in targeted fatal shooting of Hamilton teenager

Hamilton police have arrested five men in connection with the shooting death of 16‑year‑old Faizaan Awan, a Stoney Creek teen killed while fleeing gunfire in March 2025.

April 10, 2026 2:57 pm EST EST

2:31
Ontario unveils plan to fast-track new teachers amid shortage

The Ford government said they plan to shorten the time teachers in training need to receive a degree amid a province-wide shortage of educators.

April 10, 2026 2:59 pm EST EST

1:54
Brampton double stabbing suspect related to female victims, police say

Peel Regional Police say the suspect involved in the double stabbing of two women at a Brampton home is related to the victims, however the incident was not a case of intimate partner violence.

April 10, 2026 12:34 pm EST EST

3:35
Future of Brampton Stellantis plant remains in neutral

Over 200 Stellantis Brampton workers have moved to work at the Windsor plant, as uncertainty over the company’s commitment to resume production lingers. After a lengthy retooling of the plant, workers were expected to be back on the line around now.

April 10, 2026 11:40 am EST EST

More Videos