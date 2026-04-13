One year of salmonella pistachio outbreak as cases reach 189

TORONTO — The Public Health Agency of Canada says its investigation into a salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios is still active one year since recording the first infection.

An update Monday by the agency shows people are still getting sick with illnesses reported as recently as last month.

It says 26 people have been hospitalized, and the number of illnesses is up to 189 since March 2025.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has published dozens of product recalls for various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products.

That spans from Dubai chocolate and pistachio cranberry chocolate chunk biscotti to trail mixes and raw kernels.

Canadians are told not to eat pistachios imported from Iran, and the CFIA implemented a ban on imports from the country in September, stating measures would remain in place as the investigation continues.

Illnesses have been reported in six provinces, including 88 in Quebec and 74 in Ontario, along with British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and New Brunswick.

Most people who become ill recover fully on their own, but a salmonella infection can be serious for young children and people over 60, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant women. Common symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, fever and chills.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press