The Big Story

Who pays the price of privatization?

Travellers wait at the Air Canada counter in Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Dorval, Que., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 4, 2026 7:33 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has floated the idea of privatizing Canadian airports, suggesting it will make them better. But with Canadians already fed up with air travel, as costs seem to go up while service goes down– would that really be the result? And what would the move mean for airport workers across the country?

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Siobhán Vipond, vice president at the Canadian Labour Congress, to discuss the case for leaving airports as they are, the hidden costs of privatization, and the case for public ownership as it pertains to national sovereignty.

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