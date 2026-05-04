Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 4, 2026 8:33 pm.

Last Updated May 4, 2026 9:22 pm.

A man has been taken to be hospital after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to Mavis Road near Hillcrest Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition. The driver involved remained on the scene.

The southbound lanes of Mavis are closed between Hillcrest Avenue and Central Parkway West due to the police investigation.

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