Third fire reported at GTA building materials business in less than a week

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a fire at a building materials business in Toronto’s east end that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Toronto police and fire crews were called to FlooReno Building Supplies on Nantucket Boulevard, in the area of Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East, just after 1:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the flames were put out by the sprinkler system inside the building. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

It is the third fire at a FlooReno location in the GTA in less than a week but it is unclear if the incidents are connected.

Police confirm a fire broke out at its location on Norfinch Drive near Steeles Avenue West and Highway 400 on May 3 and that they are investigating it as an arson.

“At this time, we cannot confirm if the fires are related,” Toronto police told CityNews.

Meanwhile, Peel police say just before 1 a.m. on May 3, emergency crews were called to a fire at an unoccupied business near South Sheridan Way and Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga.

Police say they are investigating the fire as suspicious.

“It is too early on in the investigation for us to confirm if both events are related,” Peel police said, referring to the two incidents on May 3 in Mississauga and North York.

No injuries were reported in this fire.