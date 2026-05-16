Canadiens playoff run has increased ridership on Montreal’s light-rail network

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens’ quest for the Stanley Cup has been giving the city’s light-rail network a boost.

The Bonaventure station of the REM — Réseau express métropolitain — connects to the Habs’ home arena, the Bell Centre.

Julien Hurel is the vice-president for the REM project at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the province’s public pension fund manager and owner of the light rail.

Hurel says transit officials have a goal of increasing ridership to 150,000 daily rides by the time the network is completed in 2027.

He says combined ridership on the two other operational branches is around 78,000 daily passages.

But he says ridership has increased to roughly 104,000 daily rides, since the start of the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

“And thank you, by the way, to our Canadiens, who are helping us out a lot at the moment with the great matches they’re putting on,” Hurel told reporters on Friday. “The trend is looking good.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2026.

Erika Morris, The Canadian Press