Toronto police cruiser, firetruck involved in separate Scarborough collisions

The scene of a crash in Scarborough involving a TPS cruiser on Tuesday, April 19, 2026. Daniel Berry/CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 19, 2026 3:13 pm.

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) cruiser and a Toronto Fire truck were involved in separate collisions in parts of Scarborough on Tuesday.

The first incident involving a TPS cruiser took place at around 11:55 a.m. in the Finch Avenue East and Midland Avenue area.

A two-vehicle crash resulted in the cruiser smashing into a pole, toppling it.

Two officers were taken to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man, was also taken to hospital with serious, non life-threatening injuries.

A few hours later, at around 2:14 p.m., a Toronto Fire truck was involved in a collision at Kingston Road, just east of Sheppard Avenue East.

Details of that crash are still emerging. No injuries have been reported at this stage.

More to come

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