WHO chief lands in eastern Congo’s Ituri province, epicenter of Ebola, as outbreak outpaces response

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaks to the media upon his arrival at N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Congo, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By By Justin Kabumba And Mark Banchereau, The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2026 6:34 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2026 7:35 am.

BUNIA, Congo (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization Saturday arrived in eastern Congo’s Bunia, a city at the heart of an outbreak of a rare type of Ebola, where the virus still spreads faster than the response, despite better-organized health facilities and new aid arrivals.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is expected to visit a treatment center and meet local authorities, health workers and affected families in Bunia.

“The best way to address this is to provide all the necessary support to fight the disease at its epicenter and to continue offering every assistance needed,” Tedros told reporters late Friday.

The WHO said Friday authorities have reported 906 suspected cases and 223 suspected deaths. Neighboring Uganda has confirmed nine cases and one death, the Ugandan ministry of health said Friday.

The Bundibugyo virus, the current kind of Ebola, has no approved treatment or vaccine.

“This is a difficult situation, and we recognize that. But the Democratic Republic of Congo has faced the Ebola virus many times before. We are confident that it can once again bring this outbreak under control,” Tedros told reporters Friday after meeting with Congo’s Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka.

Medical aid donated by the European Union arrived in Ituri, the heart of Congo’s Ebola outbreak, on Thursday, with more shipments expected over the next eight days. The U.S. announced $80 million in additional aid on the same day, bringing its total commitment to more than $112 million.

Response efforts at Bunia’s Rwampara and General hospitals appear more organized, with additional staff, protective gear and medical supplies, though patients continue arriving around the clock, an AP reporter observed on Friday.

The response has not kept pace with one of the fastest-spreading outbreaks on record, Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, warned on Saturday.

“Never before has an Ebola outbreak recorded so many cases so soon after its declaration,” Dr. Alan Gonzalez, MSF’s deputy director of operations, said in a statement.

“Nobody knows the true scale and severity of this outbreak,” Gonzalez said, calling for immediate expansion of testing, faster deployment of aid workers and sustained access for medical supplies.

Dangers faced by health workers have been heightened by anger among residents over the stringent medical protocols for handling the victims’ bodies, which clash with local burial rites. Residents have launched at least three attacks against health centers.

Attacks in Ituri by the Allied Democratic Force, a rebel group allied with the Islamic State group, and a coalition of ethnic militias have also hindered the response.

The illness also has been reported in the Congolese provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, south of Ituri, where the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group controls many key cities, including Goma and Bukavu. The rebels have reported two cases.

Uganda and Rwanda have closed their borders, while the Trump administration last week banned entry of non-U.S. passport holders who had recently visited Congo, Uganda or South Sudan.

Tedros on Friday called border closures and travel bans “not effective at all” in preventing the spread of the outbreak

“Closing borders, as some countries have done, only discourages transparency. The Democratic Republic of Congo is reporting the situation openly and transparently,” he said, urging countries to reconsider these measures.

——

Banchereau reported from Dakar, Senegal. Associated Press reporter Saleh Mwanamilongo in Bonn, Germany, contributed to this report.

By Justin Kabumba And Mark Banchereau, The Associated Press



Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

DVP, Gardiner and transit closures to affect commuters and concertgoers

Commuters and concertgoers will need to pack their patience and plan ahead this weekend as the closure of two main traffic arteries and several transit routes will make it challenging to get in and out...

45m ago

Man in his 20s killed in North York shooting

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in North York late Friday evening. Police were called to the Sheppard Avenue West and Magellan Drive area at around 10:15 p.m. The man was transported...

1h ago

Fire forces early morning evacuation at Fairmont Royal York hotel

A two-alarm fire briefly forced the evacuation of a downtown hotel on Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to the Fairmont Royal York on Front Street just before 5:30 a.m. following reports of a...

47m ago

Man in his 30s found with gunshot wounds in Toronto’s east-end

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s east end. Emergency crews were called to the Greenwood-Coxwell neighbourhood, near Walpole Avenue, just after 9 p.m. on Friday for reports...

7m ago

Top Stories

DVP, Gardiner and transit closures to affect commuters and concertgoers

Commuters and concertgoers will need to pack their patience and plan ahead this weekend as the closure of two main traffic arteries and several transit routes will make it challenging to get in and out...

45m ago

Man in his 20s killed in North York shooting

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in North York late Friday evening. Police were called to the Sheppard Avenue West and Magellan Drive area at around 10:15 p.m. The man was transported...

1h ago

Fire forces early morning evacuation at Fairmont Royal York hotel

A two-alarm fire briefly forced the evacuation of a downtown hotel on Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to the Fairmont Royal York on Front Street just before 5:30 a.m. following reports of a...

47m ago

Man in his 30s found with gunshot wounds in Toronto’s east-end

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s east end. Emergency crews were called to the Greenwood-Coxwell neighbourhood, near Walpole Avenue, just after 9 p.m. on Friday for reports...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Warm, sunny stretch of weather continue in Toronto

The warm and sunny weather hitting Toronto is expected to continue into the weekend. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

0:30
Esther found: Toronto police rule out criminal activity in disappearance

Toronto police say they have ruled out a criminal investigation in the disappearance of 14-year-old Esther, who was found safe at an unknown residence after nearly two weeks of being missing.

17h ago

3:22
Experts call for Ontario security guard training to be strengethened

Organized retail theft has led to $9 billion in losses across Canada in 2024 alone. On the front lines of fighting theft are often private security guards. As Cristina Howorun reports, experts say guard training needs to be strengthened.

18h ago

0:43
Toronto police ask for public's help in identifying homicide victim

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to identify a homicide victim found last weekend in a downtown laneway garage, releasing new images and a digitally restored approximation as investigators work to confirm who the deceased person is.

19h ago

0:40
Canada in a technical recession as economy stalls, StatCan says

According to the latest GDP report, Canada has slipped into a technical recession as the economy stalls, Statistics Canada says.

21h ago

More Videos