Céline Dion adds 10 more shows to Paris residency, confirms TV series is in the works

Apparently, 16 nights of Céline Dion wasn’t enough.

The Quebec pop superstar is adding 10 additional dates to her comeback run in Paris due to “overwhelming demand.”

Dion announced Monday on her website that the additional shows will be for “previously registered fans who were unable to secure tickets” for her shows in the French capital this fall.

The new dates, slated for May 2027, bring her Paris residency to a total of 26 performances.

In April, Dion announced her return to the stage with a 10-show run in Paris, following a prolonged break after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable autoimmune disorder. Days later, she wound up adding six more concerts due to a surge in demand.

A TV drama about Dion’s early days and her family is also in the works, confirmed the singer’s publicists.

With a working title of “Growing Up Dion,” the series will be produced by the “My Heart Will Go On” singer’s brother, Jacques Dion, and based on the book “Dion, A Family Saga,” written by her nephew Jimmy Dion.

Jacques Dion told The Canadian Press that the series will focus not only on Dion, but other members of her family, including her mother Thérèse.

Zoë Green, known for writing on shows including “Sirens” and “Carnival Row,” is showrunning the project.

-With files from Vicky Fragasso-Marquis in Montreal

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2026

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press