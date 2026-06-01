Former Ottawa pastor to be charged with child sexual abuse, sexual assault

An Ottawa Police Service patch is seen on a uniform, Monday, October 24, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Natasha O'Neill

Posted June 1, 2026 11:08 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2026 2:25 pm.

Police are expected to lay several charges involving sexual abuse and assault of minors against a man who used to be a pastor at an Ottawa church.

The man used to serve at the Chinese Christian Church of Ottawa and was also previously a pastor at the Toronto Chinese Mennonite Church. Police initially released the suspect’s name before removing the information, noting to CityNews on Monday that he had not been arrested and formally charged.

He is expected to face charges, including:

  • Sexual assault with a weapon (x2)
  • Sexual assault (x2)
  • Sexual exploitation (x2)
  • Possess weapon for dangerous purpose (x2)
  • Possess and access child sexual abuse and exploitation material

There is no statute of limitations for people reporting a sexual assault, meaning it does not matter how long ago something happened; a person can still report it to police for investigation.

“Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature, or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated,” police note in the release. “A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.”

Anyone with more details should contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944.

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