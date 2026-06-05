Former Flames, Leafs GM Cliff Fletcher dies at 90

Former Leafs GM Cliff Fletcher. @MapleLeafs

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 5, 2026 3:18 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2026 4:02 pm.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs president and General Manager, Cliff Fletcher, has died at the age of 90, the Leafs franchise confirmed on Friday.

Fletcher, a long-time NHL executive, spent decades with six NHL organizations and led the Calgary Flames to a Stanley Cup win in 1989. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2004.

His longest tenure came with the Leafs, where he spent 25 seasons in various front-office positions.

He served as team chief operating officer, president and general manager, during one of Toronto’s most impressive playoff runs, leading them to within a game of the Cup final in 1993. They made it back to the Western Conference finals the following season as well.

Fletcher remained with the Leafs until 1997 before taking front-office jobs in both Tampa Bay and Arizona.

He returned to Toronto as interim GM in 2008 and remained with the team as an adviser until his death.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs and its fans will remain grateful for the many contributions Cliff made to the organization and the game of hockey,” the Leafs wrote in a social media post. “

“He will always be remember as part of our hockey family. The club extends our deepest condolences to the Fletcher family, including his children Chuck and Kristy, their families, and his partner Linda.

With files from The Canadian Press

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