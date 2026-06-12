Small grocers embrace Ottawa’s national food security strategy

A customer shops at Vince’s Market, a grocery store in Sharon, Ont., on Thursday Nov. 21, 2024. Food inflation figures for January may spike as last year's federal sales tax holiday skews the comparison to current prices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2026 1:01 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2026 1:13 pm.

Independent grocers are welcoming the federal government’s national food security strategy, aimed at boosting competition among grocers, growing local produce year-round and improving consumer affordability.

Ottawa says the strategy is backed by more than $3 billion in investments over 10 years. That includes $1 billion for infrastructure — including food terminals and hubs — to help independent grocers compete with large retailers by making it easier for them to buy from farmers and food processors.

Giancarlo Trimarchi, president of family-owned grocery chain Vince’s Market in southern Ontario, says manufacturers don’t often sell grocery essentials directly to smaller players like him. That means he has to buy items like milk and eggs from wholesalers, such as Sobeys and Loblaw, which come with a markup in prices.

He says the government’s plan to expand food hubs and terminals could allow small grocers like his to buy directly from manufacturers and remove middlemen, making prices more competitive while improving quality.

Gary Sands, a senior vice-president at the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, says having more food terminals can improve accessibility for rural and remote independent grocers, who often face higher shipping costs and pay more for food compared with urban communities.

He says the announcement is a move in the right direction and will help independent grocers compete.

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