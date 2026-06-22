World Cup office watch parties can be easy win for boosting employee morale: expert

TORONTO — For bosses looking for an easy win to boost employee morale, they can look no further than the FIFA World Cup.

With the soccer tournament underway, some Canadian workplaces are seizing on the opportunity to host watch parties in the office, which one expert says can help foster connection and collaboration.

Mike Shekhtman, a senior regional director for recruiting company Robert Half, said global events like the World Cup or Olympics bring energy to the workplace, especially given matches are being hosted in Toronto and Vancouver.

“It really gives employers the opportunity to galvanize people with that shared experience and you’re seeing that where smart employers are not trying to compete with it. They’re harnessing that energy and leaning into it, and it’s a great way to build that connection,” Shekhtman said.

He said the tournament is boosting morale, which is something employers are increasingly looking to do in general as part of efforts to help prevent burnout and foster a healthy workplace culture.

Shekhtman added that watching matches as a group can help bring people together from different departments.

The tournament kicked off in mid-June and will run through mid-July, with Canada hosting games alongside Mexico and the U.S. A total of 13 matches are in Toronto and Vancouver.

Waasil Khadaroo, a senior financial analyst at Univeris and a “really big England fan,” said he was looking forward to watching the second half of that country’s game with Croatia at work this past Wednesday before catching the train home.

Khadaroo was speaking from an office lobby in downtown Toronto, where he was waiting to watch part of the match between Portugal and Congo during his lunch break.

He said there has been a “buzz” around his office with co-workers checking scores and some games being shown in the lunchroom, adding that Canada’s role in co-hosting the tournament is adding to the enthusiasm.

Khadaroo said being able to follow the tournament at work has helped employee morale.

“It definitely is a plus, and you see it in a lot of the downtown offices, all the big offices or the big buildings have some sort of screen or a viewing of some sort,” he said.

Khadaroo acknowledged it is also important to ensure that cheering on the games doesn’t interfere with productivity, as “we’re still working at the end of the day.”

When he goes home to put the evening games on, he said he is “fully locked in.”

“But when you’re at work, I think it’s important to just try to make sure you get your stuff done, and just enjoy it with your co-workers and don’t get too carried away,” he said.

For company leaders, Shekhtman said it is best to set clear expectations around flexibility while also giving employees “permission to enjoy the moment.”

“When leaders model that balance, employees ultimately follow. It’s really crucial that you, as an employer or as a leader, you set that tone and lead by example,” he said, though he added that it’s important that the celebrations aren’t too disruptive to the workday.

Jodi Clare, senior director of partnerships and business development at Cadillac Fairview, said the commercial real estate firm is holding viewing parties at some of the buildings it owns.

In Toronto’s financial district, she said the company is hosting a viewing lounge at the TD Centre, open Monday to Friday.

In Vancouver, the company is hosting select games with snacks and beverages at a private rooftop in an office tower connected to CF Pacific Centre so “building occupants can come together and cheer on their teams.”

“This is another opportunity for us to build these inclusive opportunities to pull people out of the office and come down. Generally, we’ve seen a lot of engagement in our past viewing experiences, and we know there’s a lot of excitement for people; they’ve come out to see the games so far,” she said.

“We know that they look for this sense of community when they come to work every day.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2026.

Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press