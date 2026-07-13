Air Canada reaches tentative contract deal with 11,000 IAMAW employees

People walk around Air Canada's new Airbus A321XLR aircraft during a media preview at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, June 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 13, 2026 9:01 am.

Last Updated July 13, 2026 9:49 am.

Air Canada says it has reached a tentative contract deal with the union representing its technical operations, airports and cargo, logistics and supply employees.

Details of the proposed four-year collective agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers were not immediately available.

The airline says the agreement is subject to a ratification vote, which is expected to be held in the coming days.

The proposed settlement covers some 11,000 employees.

If approved the contract would be retroactive to April 1 and remain in place until March 31, 2030.

Air Canada says the agreement recognizes the contributions and skills of its employees.

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