Air Canada reaches tentative contract deal with 11,000 IAMAW employees

Air Canada says it has reached a tentative contract deal with the union representing its technical operations, airports and cargo, logistics and supply employees.

Details of the proposed four-year collective agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers were not immediately available.

The airline says the agreement is subject to a ratification vote, which is expected to be held in the coming days.

The proposed settlement covers some 11,000 employees.

If approved the contract would be retroactive to April 1 and remain in place until March 31, 2030.

Air Canada says the agreement recognizes the contributions and skills of its employees.