LeBron James joining Philadelphia 76ers on 2-year deal

FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James appears during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, on Feb. 10, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

By Sportsnet

Posted July 24, 2026 11:45 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2026 11:51 am.

LeBron James has chosen his latest NBA landing spot.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is back for Year 24 and is joining the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8-million deal, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Friday.

James also announced the move on social media, saying that he wants to contend and “have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” he added.

Before hitting the open market this summer, the 41-year-old spent eight seasons in Los Angeles with the Lakers, winning his fourth NBA title in 2019-20.

The Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors were among the teams reported to be in the mix to sign James.

“King” James joins a revamped 76ers team coached by former Toronto Raptors bench boss Nick Nurse that traded for All-Star guard Jaylen Brown this offseason, adding to a group that includes Joel Embiid, V.J. Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey.

James, 41, is coming off the 22nd all-star season of his career, having averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals through 60 regular-season games in his final year with the Lakers. He bumped those numbers up to 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 10 playoff games.

In the aftermath of the Lakers being swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals, James informed the team he would be moving on from the franchise. Now the four-time champ and future Hall of Famer will look to keep adding to his legacy in the City of Brotherly Love.

The 76ers finished with a 45-37 record last season, spearheaded by Maxey and Edgecombe. They beat the Celtics in seven games in the first round, but were swept by the eventual champion New York Knicks in Round 2.

James already owns the record for most seasons, games and minutes played in the NBA all-time, but has a chance to keep climbing elsewhere. “King” James ranks just outside the top three all-time in total steals, assists and three-pointers made and could realistically jump a couple of spots this upcoming season, along with chasing an elusive fifth NBA championship.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews

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