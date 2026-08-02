Etobicoke teen dead in Midland shooting

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By John Marchesan

Posted August 2, 2026 4:48 pm.

An 18-year-old from Etobicoke is dead following a shooting in Midland.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to an apartment complex on King Street just after 8 p.m. on July 31 following reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a young man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as Tryce James.

Investigators say they are treating his death as a homicide.

“At this time police believe this to be an isolated incident but are urging local residents to remain vigilant and to report any recent or ongoing suspicious activity to police,” they said in a release.

No suspect information has been released and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

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