‘I can’t wait to play’: Filipino tennis player Alex Eala gears up for Toronto tournament

The excitement is growing for Filipino tennis player Alex Eala's opening match at the National Bank Open in Toronto. OMNI News' Paula Saraza spoke to Eala, who will playing to a sellout crowd on Wednesday.

By Paula Saraza, OMNI News

Posted August 5, 2026 8:31 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2026 8:37 am.

“Eala-mania” has gripped the world after Filipino tennis player Alex Eala’s historic win at DC Open earlier this week.

Eala is now gearing up for the National Bank Open in Toronto, and the excitement is building, with the rising star drawing a sellout crowd for her opening match.

The 21-year-old spoke to OMNI News on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of her opener on Wednesday night.

“The past 24 hours have been crazy, and, you know, I’m really, really excited to be here in Toronto for the first time,” Eala said. “I hear there’s a huge Filipino community, so I can’t wait to play.”

On Monday, Eala rallied past Jessica Pegula to capture her first career WTA Tour title. The win made Eala the first Filipina to win a singles title on the tour.

Eala has fans not just in Toronto but around the world who are watching her matches at every tournament.

“Thank you so, so much,” she said to her fans. “You guys make my job super, super fun, and I hope you enjoy tennis. I hope you guys enjoy competition, and, and thank you for following on my journey.”

The No. 25 seed Eala is set to face Alycia Parks at centre court in Toronto on Wednesday.

With files from The Associated Press

Alex Eala of the Philippines waves to the crowd at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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