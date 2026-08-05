Ford visits flood-stricken Ontario municipalities under emergency

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has met with the mayors of two flood-stricken municipalities under states of emergency in the Niagara Region.

Ford shared in a post on social media this afternoon that he heard “directly from workers and community members impacted by the recent flooding” in St. Catharines and the nearby town of Lincoln.

Both municipalities declared a state of emergency on Monday after back-to-back storms dumped a combined 250 millimetres of rain on parts of the region in less than a week.

The storms delivered about a quarter of the region’s typical annual precipitation, flooding thousands of homes and businesses.

St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe had appealed for support from the provincial and federal government after the storms, saying the city had been left to fend for itself.

A spokesperson for Ontario’s Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response said Tuesday that the province was assessing the floods against its eligibility requirements for its disaster recovery program.