Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage has meniscus injury, surgery ‘a possibility’

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals. (John McDonnell/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 6, 2026 2:27 pm.

Trey Yesavage’s knee injury may be worse than anticipated.

The Toronto Blue Jays rookie starter’s MRI on his left knee revealed what the team is describing as a “meniscus injury,” per Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling.

Yesavage will see a specialist in Texas on Monday for further evaluation and to determine next steps.

Surgery “is always a possibility,” when a player sees a specialist, John Schneider told reporters. “We’re obviously hoping to avoid that.”

The right-hander exited Tuesday’s 7-2 loss to the Houston Astros ahead of the third inning after his knee appeared to buckle while warming up. He then exited the game after throwing one test pitch and shaking his head, saying he couldn’t continue.

Yesavage was placed on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old has posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 93.2 innings this season. He entered the big leagues at the end of 2025 and played a key role in getting the Blue Jays to the World Series with a 3.46 ERA in the post-season.

Yesavage missed the first month of the 2026 season as he recovered from an off-season shoulder ailment.

The Blue Jays were expected to move to a six-man rotation following the trade deadline, but with Yesavage’s absence, they will likely revert to the classic five-man unit.

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