Blue Jays explode in 8th inning, top Red Sox for 3rd-straight win

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) scores a run past the tag of Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2026 6:06 am.

Kazuma Okamoto singled home Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning before the floodgates opened as the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Boston Red Sox 6-4 for their third straight victory Wednesday.

Ernie Clement and Myles Straw, with two each, and George Springer also had RBIs for Toronto (59-63), which started play 2 1/2 games back of the Texas Rangers in the race for the final American League wild-card spot.

Tyler Rogers (2-2) got the win in relief. Louis Varland picked up his 26th save after Matt Waldron gave up two runs and recorded just one out in the top of the ninth.

Acquired from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of last week’s trade deadline, Jose Soriano struck out four and allowed one run on four hits with two walks across six innings to take a second consecutive no-decision with the Blue Jays.

“Jose was great … his stuff was electric,” said manager John Schneider. “He’s got a real slow heartbeat. I thought he was really good in control, and has taken to what we’ve talked about a little bit. Just really trying to get his stuff in the zone. He did that, and we played good defence behind him.

“He’s got really, really good stuff.”

Tyron Guerrero (1-2) suffered the loss in relief for Boston (64-56), which has dropped five in a row after winning nine straight.

Willson Contreras hit a solo home run.

Max Scherzer (1-4) is scheduled to start Thursday afternoon’s finale of the four-game series against Payton Tolle (7-6).

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