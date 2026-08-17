Man charged in fatal Caledon crash

A Guelph man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash in Caledon months after it happened.

The collision occurred around 5:20 a.m. on March 19 in the area of Caledon/East Garafraxa Townline and 19 Line between a 2015 Volkswagen Golf and a 2011 Chevrolet Impala.

The driver of the Impala was critically injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, the driver of the Golf, also suffered significant injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.

At the request of the OPP, Peel police began an investigation into the collision. After several months, Antonio Isho, 29, was arrested on August 17.

He’s been charged with dangerous operation causing death.

Isho was released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a future date.