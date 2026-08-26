‘What will the world be without Dolly?’ Country music star Carly Pearce among tributes to global icon

With the passing of global music icon and philanthropist Dolly Parton, people around the world have been reflecting on her legacy and what she meant to them.

One of them is Grammy and CMA Award-winning country star Carly Pearce, who was on Breakfast Television on Wednesday to talk about her new album. She also reflected on Parton’s influence on her career and their special moment at the Grand Ole Opry.

On Tuesday, when the world learned of Parton’s death, Pearce was among those to posted a tribute to her mentor.

“I’ve said often in my life, ‘What will the world be without Dolly?’ From the time I was a little girl, I wanted to be just like her. At 15 years old, my family uprooted their lives so I could start chasing my dreams, working in the country show at Dollywood. Since then, I’ve had the privilege of not only working with Dolly, but getting to know her,” she posted on X.

Pearce reiterated her love for Parton on Breakfast Television.

“Somebody that I really looked up to. And all these years later, we’ve gotten to share the stage together. She invited me to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and she always called me her little Dollywood girl because I was kind of the only one that came out of it and kind of went on to pursue a commercial country career. And so I never, I think I wrote on socials, I never thought I would understand a day where Dolly wasn’t here. So it feels heavy,” she said.

Pearce was also shown a video of one her interactions with Dolly.

“First of all, I just wanted to tell you how proud I am of you. Do you know that she started singing at Dollywood when she was 16 years old? You do remember, don’t you? Well, I came here today to tell you you are now an official member of the Grand Ole Opry,” Parton said in the video.

Pearce said the best part is what happened after.

“The best part is right after that, because I fell to my knees. My dream in my life was to be a Grand Ole Opry member, and you get invited by another fellow member, and I’m the only one that she ever invited. So I feel very special,” she reflects.

“When I fell to my knees, she slapped me pretty hard on the back. And she goes, ‘well, you can’t do it sitting down.'”

Pearce’s lasting memory of Parton was how she made the world a better place.

“She’s like a fairy godmother. Everything she touched was sparkly and beautiful,” she said.

“Seeing the good in your life and seeing the good in people is such a better approach than seeing the evil or spreading evil and judging.”

Other tributes to Dolly Parton

Parton was among the most beloved personalities in music and beyond — the rare celebrity whose appeal transcended generations, geography and politics. Here is a roundup of notable reactions to Parton’s death and legacy:

“Her songwriting, her singing and her philanthropy were unrivaled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly. She was a very clever business woman who understood the value of her music and, most importantly, the effect that she had on the people of the world. There was no greater honour for me than to have her sing my song ‘Let It Be’ and, even though I only made a small contribution to it, I am so honoured that she did it.” — Paul McCartney on Instagram

“I never knew anyone like her. She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of Tennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves. She was many things … lyricist, songstress, player of many instruments, writer, prankster, visionary, loyal friend, who’d never go to bed before she and her friends had laughed so hard they’d have to cross their legs.” — Jane Fonda on Instagram

Dolly Parton’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is decorated with flowers Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, Dolly Parton. One of the most extraordinary musical experiences of my life was recording with her. The world is a poorer place without her.” — Linda Ronstadt via a statement

“Our beloved Dolly Parton has died. I am devastated, and I’m sure the nation will mourn her as I do, and for many years to come. She had a voice of pure gold and a heart to match. What a terrible, terrible loss.” — Bette Midler on Instagram

“Throughout my entire career, she sent me little notes of encouragement and support, telling me to be the light in people’s lives and listen to my angels. Always signed: ‘I will always love you.’ — Reese Witherspoon on Instagram

“She’s not gone. I know exactly where she is. She was the epitome of faith, grace, talent, beauty and humor. She had a humble heart for Jesus and made everyone around her feel special. She was probably the one person on planet Earth that everyone loved and could agree on.” — Carrie Underwood on Instagram

A wand with a star is placed over Dolly Parton’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“We are all crushed here at our house. One of the most beautiful sounds I’ve ever heard was when Dolly and I sang that last note of ‘I Will Always Love You’ the year we performed it on the CMA Awards.” — Vince Gill via a statement

“Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side. Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you.” — Reba McEntire on X

With files from The Associated Press