Generic over-the-counter pain reliever recalled due to ‘foreign material’

A generic over-the-counter pain reliever sold in pharmacies across Canada is being recalled due to what the manufacturer says is the presence of “foreign material.”

Teva Canada Limited says one lot of Novo-Gesic Forte 500 mg acetaminophen tablets may contain the potential presence of phenolic resin or epoxy which, if ingested, may cause injury to the digestive system.

The affected product, bearing the Lot #100083040 and an expiry date of January 31, 2029, was supplied to pharmacies in 1,000-count bottles and was dispensed to patients in smaller quantities, according to the drug maker.

“Immediately stop using the affected product. Return it to the pharmacy where it was purchased for a replacement and for proper disposal,” Teva Canada said in a release distributed by Health Canada.

While there have been no reports of anyone being negatively affected by taking the product, officials say you should consult your healthcare practitioner if you have used the affected product and have concerns about your health.