Why Quebec’s independence debate is back

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has been voted in as Quebec’s newest Premier.

His party, Parti Québécois, secured their minority government on Monday night’s election with 59 seats, up from three seats back in 2022. Among his plans for the province, he eyes holding a referendum in a push to separate Quebec from Canada. And although Plamondon promised to wait until US President Trump left the White House, the new Premier would still need to gain the support from the other provincial parties.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to André Lecours, a political science professor at the University of Ottawa to discuss what PSPP’s win means for the province, its future in Canada, and for Prime Minister Carney’s tenure.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.