The Big Story podcast

When AI causes harm, who’s responsible?

A ChatGPT app is seen on a smartphone. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 8, 2026 5:56 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, when a person hacks a government website, it’s illegal. But when a rogue AI agent does it, it’s an incident that needs ‘further investigation’.  

Canada has invested billions of dollars into AI infrastructure and education, and although safety is a top priority according to Ottawa, robust legislation and regulation to govern the software has not kept up with the momentum.

Host Maria Kestane is speaking with Takara Small, a technology journalist, about who’s held to account for AI’s mass destruction, and why top-down legislation isn’t the end-all be-all for a solution. 

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

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