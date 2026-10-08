When AI causes harm, who’s responsible?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, when a person hacks a government website, it’s illegal. But when a rogue AI agent does it, it’s an incident that needs ‘further investigation’.

Canada has invested billions of dollars into AI infrastructure and education, and although safety is a top priority according to Ottawa, robust legislation and regulation to govern the software has not kept up with the momentum.

Host Maria Kestane is speaking with Takara Small, a technology journalist, about who’s held to account for AI’s mass destruction, and why top-down legislation isn’t the end-all be-all for a solution.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.