Lockdown, hold and secure lifted at Oshawa schools following threat investigation

Police have given the all-clear following a threat investigation that prompted the lockdown of a high school in Oshawa and placed two other nearby schools in hold and secure.

Officers with the Durham Regional Police Service were called to Paul Dwyer Catholic High School on Stevenson Road North, near Rossland Road West, just after 10 a.m. on Friday after the school received a threat, police say.

During the lockdown, police said they were clearing the school to “ensure the safety of all students and staff.”

Adelaide McLaughlin Public School and R.S. McLaughlin Collegiate were also placed under hold and secure.

In an update just before 11:30 a.m., police said the lockdown and hold and secure were lifted and that “there is no threat to public safety.”

The details of the threat are not known.