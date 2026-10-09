updated

Lockdown, hold and secure lifted at Oshawa schools following threat investigation

A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. DRPS/HO

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 9, 2026 11:15 am.

Last Updated October 9, 2026 11:18 am.

Police have given the all-clear following a threat investigation that prompted the lockdown of a high school in Oshawa and placed two other nearby schools in hold and secure.

Officers with the Durham Regional Police Service were called to Paul Dwyer Catholic High School on Stevenson Road North, near Rossland Road West, just after 10 a.m. on Friday after the school received a threat, police say.

During the lockdown, police said they were clearing the school to “ensure the safety of all students and staff.”

Adelaide McLaughlin Public School and R.S. McLaughlin Collegiate were also placed under hold and secure.

In an update just before 11:30 a.m., police said the lockdown and hold and secure were lifted and that “there is no threat to public safety.”

The details of the threat are not known.

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