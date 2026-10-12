Canada signs joint statement denouncing Iran after UK air base plot

Canada is joining more than two dozen other countries in denouncing Iran’s apparent involvement in a planned attack on an air base in England.

The countries say in a joint statement they “condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s use of violent attacks.”

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Monday that a suspected terror plot at a U.S.-run military air base last month was “almost certainly” directed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

The RAF Fairford air base has been used by American bombers to strike Iran in the ongoing war.

The countries that signed the joint statement say any attempt by Iran to threaten individuals on their territory through proxies is unacceptable.

The signatories include the United States, France, Germany and Australia, among others.