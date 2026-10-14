York Regional Police (YRP) are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for both an attempted arson and a shooting that targeted the same Vaughan business within days of each other.

Investigators say the incidents occurred at a commercial property in the area of Islington Avenue and Kellam Street in April.

The first incident was reported on April 18 at approximately 9:45 a.m., when employees arriving at work detected the smell of gasoline and contacted police. Officers attended the scene and determined there had been no fire and no injuries.

According to investigators, surveillance footage showed a lone suspect approaching the business at about 6:30 a.m. carrying a jerrycan. Police allege the suspect poured what appeared to be an accelerant on the ground outside the main entrance before throwing large rocks at the building’s windows and fleeing the area.

Investigators say it remains unclear whether there was an attempt to ignite the accelerant.

Shots fired at same Vaughan business days later

Four days later, on April 22 at approximately 5:40 a.m., police were called back to the same business following reports of gunshots and a possible fire. When officers arrived, they discovered damage caused by gunfire and a shattered front glass door. No injuries were reported.

Police say surveillance video captured a lone suspect approaching the business at about 5:30 a.m. carrying a jerrycan and a duffel bag. Investigators allege the suspect fired multiple shots toward the front entrance before entering the building with the jerrycan.

A short time later, a small fire ignited inside the vestibule area before the suspect fled, police said. The fire extinguished itself and did not spread further.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents.

In the April 18 occurrence, the suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 40 years old, who was wearing a black fitted baseball cap with a gold sticker, a black hoodie and dark-coloured construction boots.

During the April 22 incident, the suspect was seen wearing a black mask, purple hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Police say a black minivan with tinted windows was observed during both incidents and is believed to be connected to the investigation.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with surveillance footage, dashcam video or information from the area around the time of either incident to contact York Regional Police.