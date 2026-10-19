Alberta referendum results for all 10 questions

Albertans head to the polls Monday to vote on 10 referendum questions, including whether the province should move toward a separation vote.

The separation question, listed as Question 10 on the ballot, will be counted and reported first. Vote totals for Questions 1 through 9, which focus on immigration and constitutional issues, will follow in numerical order.

Albertans had to wait longer than expected for results. A polling station in Edmonton reported issues and would remain open until 10 p.m., two hours later than scheduled. Elections Alberta said as of 10:50 p.m., people were still in line at at least one polling station.

Below are unofficial referendum results as they become available:

Question 10: Should Alberta remain a province of Canada, or should the government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?

Alberta should remain a province of Canada 807,960 (76.3%) The Government of Alberta should commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada 251,146 (23.7%) % of votes counted 24%

Question 1: Do you support the government of Alberta taking increased control over immigration for the purposes of decreasing immigration to more sustainable levels, prioritizing economic migration and giving Albertans first priority on new employment opportunities?

Yes 248,006 No 185,387

Question 2: Do you support the government of Alberta introducing a law mandating that only Canadian citizens, permanent residents and individuals with an Alberta-approved immigration status will be eligible for provincially funded programs, such as health care, education and other social services?

Yes 164,558 No 132,448

Question 3: Assuming that all Canadian citizens and permanent residents continue to qualify for social support programs as they do now, do you support the government of Alberta introducing a law requiring all individuals with a non-permanent legal immigration status to reside in Alberta for at least 12 months before qualifying for any provincially funded social support programs?

Yes 90,356 No 68,504

Question 4: Assuming that all Canadian citizens and permanent residents continue to qualify for public health care and education as they do now, do you support the government of Alberta charging a reasonable fee or premium to individuals with a non-permanent immigration status living in Alberta for their and their family’s use of the health care and education systems?

Yes 50,126 No 44,879

Question 5: Do you support the government of Alberta introducing a law requiring individuals to provide proof of citizenship, such as a passport, birth certificate, or citizenship card, to vote in an Alberta provincial election?

Yes 31,387 No 23,572

Question 6: Do you support the government of Alberta working with the governments of other willing provinces to amend the Canadian Constitution to have provincial governments, and not the federal government, select the justices appointed to provincial King’s Bench and Appeal courts?

Yes 18,153 No 23,440

Question 7: Do you support the government of Alberta working with the governments of other willing provinces to amend the Canadian Constitution to abolish the unelected federal Senate?

Yes 27,090 No 26,012

Question 8: Do you support the government of Alberta working with the governments of other willing provinces to amend the Canadian Constitution to allow provinces to opt out of federal programs that intrude on provincial jurisdiction such as health care, education and social services, without a province losing any of the associated federal funding for use in its social programs?

Yes 28,945 No 38,147

Question 9: Do you support the government of Alberta working with the governments of other willing provinces to amend the Canadian Constitution to better protect provincial rights from federal interference by giving a province’s laws dealing with provincial or shared areas of constitutional jurisdiction priority over federal laws when the province’s laws and federal laws conflict?

Yes 42,957 No 48,874