Alberta referendum results for all 10 questions

The latest updates and breaking news, now available around the clock. Check back in with us at any time to find out what's happening, and always be the first to know. CityNews, Everywhere.

By News Staff

Posted October 19, 2026 6:54 pm.

Albertans head to the polls Monday to vote on 10 referendum questions, including whether the province should move toward a separation vote.

The separation question, listed as Question 10 on the ballot, will be counted and reported first. Vote totals for Questions 1 through 9, which focus on immigration and constitutional issues, will follow in numerical order.

Albertans had to wait longer than expected for results. A polling station in Edmonton reported issues and would remain open until 10 p.m., two hours later than scheduled. Elections Alberta said as of 10:50 p.m., people were still in line at at least one polling station.

Below are unofficial referendum results as they become available:

Question 10: Should Alberta remain a province of Canada, or should the government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?

Alberta should remain a province of Canada807,960 (76.3%)
The Government of Alberta should commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada251,146 (23.7%)
% of votes counted24%

Question 1: Do you support the government of Alberta taking increased control over immigration for the purposes of decreasing immigration to more sustainable levels, prioritizing economic migration and giving Albertans first priority on new employment opportunities?

Yes248,006
No185,387

Question 2: Do you support the government of Alberta introducing a law mandating that only Canadian citizens, permanent residents and individuals with an Alberta-approved immigration status will be eligible for provincially funded programs, such as health care, education and other social services?

Yes164,558
No132,448

Question 3: Assuming that all Canadian citizens and permanent residents continue to qualify for social support programs as they do now, do you support the government of Alberta introducing a law requiring all individuals with a non-permanent legal immigration status to reside in Alberta for at least 12 months before qualifying for any provincially funded social support programs?

Yes90,356
No68,504

Question 4: Assuming that all Canadian citizens and permanent residents continue to qualify for public health care and education as they do now, do you support the government of Alberta charging a reasonable fee or premium to individuals with a non-permanent immigration status living in Alberta for their and their family’s use of the health care and education systems?

Yes50,126
No44,879

Question 5: Do you support the government of Alberta introducing a law requiring individuals to provide proof of citizenship, such as a passport, birth certificate, or citizenship card, to vote in an Alberta provincial election?

Yes31,387
No23,572

Question 6: Do you support the government of Alberta working with the governments of other willing provinces to amend the Canadian Constitution to have provincial governments, and not the federal government, select the justices appointed to provincial King’s Bench and Appeal courts?

Yes18,153
No23,440

Question 7: Do you support the government of Alberta working with the governments of other willing provinces to amend the Canadian Constitution to abolish the unelected federal Senate?

Yes27,090
No26,012

Question 8: Do you support the government of Alberta working with the governments of other willing provinces to amend the Canadian Constitution to allow provinces to opt out of federal programs that intrude on provincial jurisdiction such as health care, education and social services, without a province losing any of the associated federal funding for use in its social programs?

Yes28,945
No38,147

Question 9: Do you support the government of Alberta working with the governments of other willing provinces to amend the Canadian Constitution to better protect provincial rights from federal interference by giving a province’s laws dealing with provincial or shared areas of constitutional jurisdiction priority over federal laws when the province’s laws and federal laws conflict?

Yes42,957
No48,874

The Alberta provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Thursday, July 23, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Albertans vote to remain in Canada

Albertans have voted to remain in Canada with a majority of voters rejecting a future binding vote on independence. Question 10 on the referendum ballot asked voters whether Alberta should remain in...

breaking

2m ago

Alberta referendum sparks Chinese community push to vote

With Albertans voting on the province's referendum on Monday, Chinese community leaders are mobilizing to help voters understand its 10 complex questions. Many voters are struggling to understand the...

7h ago

Toronto police identify 4th person arrested in ongoing bike lane protests in Etobicoke

Another person has been arrested for mischief and obstructing police during ongoing protests against the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke on Monday. As crews have been steadily...

3h ago

Toronto man accused of driving rental car 30,000 kms in just 7 days

We start this story with a question. Is it possible to drive 4,100 kilometres a day, for seven-straight days and only refuel twice the entire time? To put that into perspective that's roughly the equivalent...

16h ago

Top Stories

Albertans vote to remain in Canada

Albertans have voted to remain in Canada with a majority of voters rejecting a future binding vote on independence. Question 10 on the referendum ballot asked voters whether Alberta should remain in...

breaking

2m ago

Alberta referendum sparks Chinese community push to vote

With Albertans voting on the province's referendum on Monday, Chinese community leaders are mobilizing to help voters understand its 10 complex questions. Many voters are struggling to understand the...

7h ago

Toronto police identify 4th person arrested in ongoing bike lane protests in Etobicoke

Another person has been arrested for mischief and obstructing police during ongoing protests against the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke on Monday. As crews have been steadily...

3h ago

Toronto man accused of driving rental car 30,000 kms in just 7 days

We start this story with a question. Is it possible to drive 4,100 kilometres a day, for seven-straight days and only refuel twice the entire time? To put that into perspective that's roughly the equivalent...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Beluga whale relocated from Marineland dies at Seaworld San Diego

A nine-year-old beluga whale named 'Cyprus' relocated from Marineland has died at Seaworld San Diego.

14h ago

2:49
Toronto officer receives conditional discharge in corruption investigation

A Toronto police officer received a conditional discharge in relation to the Project South corruption investigation.

11h ago

3:09
Victims identified in fatal CFB Wainwright fire

Officials identified the four victims killed in the devastating fire at a Canadian Force Base in Wainwright, Alberta.

11h ago

2:52
Toronto man billed for impossible road trip

Could you drive 4,100 kilometres in a single day and only stop for fuel twice over an entire week? One Toronto man says that's exactly what his rental car bill suggests happened. Pat Taney reports.

16h ago

0:46
Strong wind behind rapid fire spreading at CFB Wainwright

The rapid spread of the fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright was caused by extreme weather, says Major General Wade Rutland.

17h ago

More Videos