Timeline: How the deadly fire spread at CFB Wainwright

A fire that quickly ripped through a Canadian Armed Forces training ground in Alberta on Saturday killed four soldiers and injured 39 more.

Here is what is known about how it unfolded:

— Maj.-Gen. Wade Rutland, commander of the 1st Canadian Division, said 84 members of 3rd Battalion of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry were training with live munitions in an area of CFB Wainwright.

— He said most were throwing hand grenades on a range, while 10 soldiers were doing a simulated attack on an enemy in preparation for deployments overseas.

— Rutland said leaders were aware of a grass fire that ignited roughly a kilometre away from the ongoing training, but it was not considered a threat.

— Strong and sudden winds sent flames from the fire across the Prairie landscape in seconds, quickly bypassing fire guards and stopping soldiers in their tracks.

— Rutland said he was told by a commander on the ground that within 30 seconds to a minute, the fire was “right on top of them.”

— Emergency crews, including those from the Canadian Armed Forces and the town of Wainwright, were called to bring the fire under control.

— Dr. Sayeh Zielke, CEO of Acute Care Alberta, said by 6 p.m. on Saturday, health agencies were on a co-ordinating call and stood up a command centre.

— Hospitals declared a Code Orange to deal with the mass casualty incident and a rapid influx of patients.

— Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said 30 emergency units, including 22 ground ambulances and eight aircraft, were deployed directly into Wainwright.

— Several STARS air ambulances flew to Wainwright throughout the night.

— At around 7:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Defence Minister David McGuinty announced from a TV studio in Ottawa that there were multiple fatalities and many more were injured.

— At 10:30 a.m. MT on Sunday, Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed in a brief televised address from Ottawa that four soldiers died in the “violent, fast-moving fire,” calling it “one of the worst tragedies for the (Armed Forces) on Canadian soil in peacetime.”

— The Code Orange was lifted on Sunday.

— As of 3 p.m. MT Sunday afternoon, 39 patients were being cared for in hospital and at least 19 remained in critical condition, Smith said.

— Rutland said the Army currently does not believe the fire was the result of any explosion stemming from natural gas infrastructure on the base, nor any kind of outside interference.

— The military still must conduct a full investigation into field conditions and other factors that could have played into what transpired.

— Training at the Wainwright site was shut down on Sunday, but the battalion remains scheduled for a troop surge in Latvia in spring, so it will resume at a later date, Rutland said.

— Defence Minister David McGuinty said on Sunday the federal government “will keep Canadians informed as we learn more.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press