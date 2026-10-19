What we know about the 4 soldiers who died in fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta

Officials identified the four victims killed in the devastating fire at a Canadian Force Base in Wainwright, Alberta.

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 19, 2026 9:48 am.

A fire that quickly ripped through a Canadian Armed Forces training ground in Alberta on Saturday killed four soldiers and injured 39 more.

Here are the four soldiers who died:

Private Shaun Farrell

Private Shaun Farrell
Private Shaun Farrell. (Photo via Farrell family on Facebook)

Farrell, a member of the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry based at Edmonton, was from Prince Albert, Sask.

In a social media post, his mother asked for privacy as the family navigates “this profound loss.”

“We want to thank everyone for your love, support, and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” said Patricia Farrell.

She also posted a photo of her smiling son in uniform, standing by a pickup truck. “Love you my darling child.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said flags in the province would be lowered to half-mast in Farrell’s memory.

“Shaun was a young man full of promise who chose to serve his country. His loss will be felt deeply by his family, friends, fellow service members, and all who knew him,” Moe said in a statement.

“To Shaun’s family, to the families of the other fallen service members, and to everyone carrying the weight of this loss today, please know that Saskatchewan stands with you, and that you are in our prayers in the difficult days ahead.”

Private Aidan Goulding

Private Aidan Goulding, 23, is shown in an undated handout photo alongside his mother Sonia Monk and brother Wylder Goulding
Private Aidan Goulding, 23, is shown in an undated handout photo alongside his mother Sonia Monk and brother Wylder Goulding. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout – Wylder Goulding)

The 23-year-old, of North Vancouver, was also a member of the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

His family said he was an exceptional athlete and, after high school, became a mechanic. He later quit to join the army.

“Although he was making excellent money and had a good life, he decided he wanted to defend his country. His goal was to work for Special OPs and then onto CSIS,” his mother, Sonia Monk, and older brother, Wylder Goulding, said in a statement.

“He was the guy that kept people’s spirits up, a contagious laugh and a cheeky smile, he took his role in the army seriously, and our family and his dear friends have suffered a great loss.”

They said he loved his adopted new army family and was looking forward to peacekeeping in Latvia.

“Before he went to basic training, he said, ‘I know I have one life to live, and I’m gonna make the best out of it.’ That was our Aidan.”

Private Hayden Lykkemark

Private Hayden Lykkemark
Private Hayden Lykkemark. (Graduation photo)

Lykkemark was from Langley, B.C., and served with the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

B.C. Premier David Eby recognized Lykkemark and Goulding in a social media post.

“In this moment of profound heartbreak, as British Columbians and Canadians, let’s wrap our arms around their families, supporting them and joining in the mourning of this horrible tragedy,” he said.

Sgt. Morgan Wong

Sgt. Morgan Wong, 26, is shown in an undated handout photo
Sgt. Morgan Wong, 26, is shown in an undated handout photo. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout – Canadian Armed Forces)

The 26-year-old from Edmonton was a reservist with the Loyal Edmonton Regiment, serving with the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

“He was an incredible person who was always there whenever anyone needed him,” his family said in a statement.

“He loved being active and spending time with his friends and family. He was extremely proud to serve with the Canadian Armed Forces.”

They said he earned a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Alberta, as well as certificates in real estate and civil-military leadership.

He joined the Forces in 2017, and for the last four years worked as a financial analyst and manager with the Alberta government. He also served as a first responder with St. John Ambulance.

He served in Latvia from October 2024 to June 2025, and was preparing for a second tour in Europe.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Sergeant Morgan Wong of the Loyal Edmonton Regiment, and all those who lost their lives yesterday at Wainwright,” the 49th Battalion Loyal Edmonton Regiment Association said in a social media post.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the injured, their loved ones and everyone affected by this tragedy.

“We will remember them.”

(Left to right) Private Shaun Farrell, Private Aidan Goulding, Sgt. Morgan Wong and Private Hayden Lykkemark. (Photo credits: Farrell family via Facebook, Wylder Goulding handout via The Canadian Press, graduation photo of Lykkemark, Wong photo via Canadian Armed Forces/The Canadian Press)
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