The Big Story

Danielle Smith’s post-referendum problem

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith arrives to speak during a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 22, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 21, 2026 7:18 am.

Alberta has decided its fate remains within a united Canada. 

More than 75 per cent of voters in Monday’s historic referendum struck down the idea of separating from the country, a result Prime Minister Mark Carney says he’s “thrilled” about.

As the results continue to roll in for the other nine questions, however, the conversation surrounding the province’s future is far from over. And so is the question of sovereignty. 

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with political strategist Zain Velji about what question 10’s results mean for Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP, where Alberta’s separatists go from here, and how Quebec is taking note of it all.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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