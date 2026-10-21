Carney, Ford to announce support for steel and auto sectors hit by tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are expected to unveil a new suite of supports for the steel and auto sectors hit by U.S. tariffs.

Carney’s itinerary says he will meet with Ford on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, with a joint announcement to follow.

A source with knowledge of the announcement but not authorized to speak publicly about the details, says support for critical minerals is also on the table.

Carney and Ford’s respective finance ministers are also expected to be on hand.

On Tuesday, federal Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the Carney government will deliver its second budget on Nov. 5.

Carney is set to depart for Ankara, Turkey later today.