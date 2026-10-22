Ontario man convicted in U.S. terror plot gets 50 more years for stabbing prison staff

The U.S. Department of Justice logo is seen on a podium before a news conference, Monday, May 4, 2026, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Julia Demaree Nikhinson.

By Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Posted October 22, 2026 8:37 am.

An Ontario man convicted of plotting a terrorist attack in the U.S. has been handed an additional 50-year sentence for stabbing two American prison staff.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy was an inmate at U.S. Penitentiary Allenwood in Pennsylvania when he stabbed two correctional officers in December 2020.

It says the weapon, made from part of a steel desk in his cell, was used to stab one guard’s hand and the other guard’s head and face, causing the latter to lose his right eye.

Officials also say a note in El Bahnasawy’s sock made reference to a terrorist attack for the Islamic State, and a pledge of allegiance to the group was found in his cell.

He has been serving a sentence for plotting bombings and shootings on behalf of ISIS in New York City.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty in November 2025 to multiple counts of assault, assault with intent to commit murder, and possession of contraband inside a prison as well as providing material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization. The additional sentence will be served consecutive to his previous 40-year conviction.

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