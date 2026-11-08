Hellebuyck, Devils hand Maple Leafs third straight loss

New Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2026 10:04 pm.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for his first shutout with New Jersey as the Devils blanked the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 on Sunday night.

Timo Meier scored twice for New Jersey (13-5-0), which has won nine of its last 10 games. Nico Hischier, with a goal and an assist, and Connor Brown, into an empty net, provided the rest of the offence. Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt chipped in two assists each.

Acquired from the Winnipeg Jets last month, Hellebuyck became the first goaltender in franchise history to win each of his first five games with the club. 

Anthony Stolarz stopped 25 shots for Toronto (8-9-2). The Maple Leafs have lost three straight, and five of their last six in regulation.

Meier gave his team a 1-0 lead at 8:28 of the second period when he was left alone in front after a faceoff in the offensive zone.

The Devils winger doubled the visitors’ advantage at 12:44 when a Hughes shot deflected off Meier and past Stolarz. 

Hischier made it 3-0 on a power play at 9:49 of the third before Brown iced it into the empty net.

The Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2026 was honoured before puck drop. Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and Cindy Curley are set to be enshrined in the player category Monday. Brian Burke will go in as a builder.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Veteran defencemen Morgan Rielly (lower-body injury) and Chris Tanev (maintenance) both sat out. Jack Roslovic was a late scratch with a lower-body injury despite taking part in warm-ups, while fellow forward Colton Sissons didn’t return after the second with the same designation.

Devils: Hellebuyck will return to Winnipeg to face the Jets on Tuesday after demanding a trade that ended with the deal that sent him to New Jersey on Oct. 23.

KEY MOMENT

Meier opened the scoring on a set play where he circled from the sideboards into the slot before one-timing a shot home.

KEY STAT

Hischier assisted on Meier’s first goal to become the third Swiss-born player in NHL history with 500 career points, joining Roman Josi (799) and Kevin Fiala (528).

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

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