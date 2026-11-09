Stellantis signs deal with Roshel to sell Brampton assembly plant

Stellantis says it has officially signed an agreement with defence contractor Roshel to sell its idled Brampton assembly plant.

Under the asset purchase agreement, Roshel will acquire the facility and associated equipment from the automaker for an undisclosed amount.

The companies say they are also exploring future collaboration opportunities across vehicle technologies and related services in the defence industry.

The move comes as contract talks between Stellantis and the union representing more than 9,000 of its workers in Canada remain at an impasse, as the two sides have clashed over the future of the Brampton site.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa says the company remains “committed to working with Unifor on a fair resolution” and that the sale creates a path to return the plant to productive use.

Stellantis signed a memorandum of understanding in September with Roshel, a Brampton-based manufacturer of armoured vehicles, for a potential sale of the facility.