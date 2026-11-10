Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brampton, critically injured

Peel police say a man was struck by a vehicle near Bovaird Drive East and Bramalea Road on Nov. 10, 2026. (Photo: CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 10, 2026 7:19 am.

A man in his 30s is critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive East and Bramalea Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Peel paramedics said the man was taken to hospital in serious condition but police later said his injuries are life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Bovaird are closed from Bramalea to Sunny Meadow Boulevard. Police say the area will remain closed for several hours.

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