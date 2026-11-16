Canada to test its emergency alert system Wednesday

An emergency amber alert is viewed on the display of an Apple watch in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

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Posted November 16, 2026 9:45 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2026 1:48 pm.

Canadians will see their phones buzzing this Wednesday as the country takes part in a nation-wide testing of its public alerting system.

A message will be sent to all compatible wireless devices connected to an LTE or 5G network, including cell phones and smartwatches, beginning at 9:55 AM NST in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Alert Ready test will also be broadcast on television and radio.

“This public test helps ensure the system continues to function effectively and helps Canadians recognize alert signals in the event of a real emergency,” officials wrote in a press release.

“The test message will simulate an emergency alert and will begin with the Canadian Alert Attention Signal,” officials added. “It will clearly indicate that it is a test and that no action is required.”

The Alert Ready system is used to raise public awareness during real emergencies such as tornadoes, floods, wildfires and AMBER Alerts.

There is no option to opt out of the test or actual emergency alerts.

So far in 2026, the system has sent over 1,215 emergency alerts across Canada.

Alert Ready test times – November 18, 2026

PROVINCE OR TERRITORYTIME OF TEST
Alberta1:55 p.m. ABT
British Columbia1:55 p.m. PCT
Manitoba1:55 p.m. MBT
New Brunswick10:55 a.m. AST
Newfoundland and Labrador9:55 a.m. NST
Northwest Territories1:55 p.m. NTT
Nova Scotia1:55 p.m. AST
Nunavut1:55 p.m. EST
Ontario12:55 p.m. EST
Prince Edward Island12:55 p.m. AST
Quebec1:55 p.m. EST
Saskatchewan1:55 p.m. CST
Yukon1:55 p.m. YT
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