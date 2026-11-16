Quebecor makes cash-and-stock offer for Telus worth $31B

Telus Corporation headquarters is seen in downtown Vancouver, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 16, 2026 8:10 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2026 8:36 am.

Quebecor Inc. is proposing a strategic combination with Telus Corp. in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $31 billion.

The Montreal-based company said Monday the proposed deal will combine complementary networks, spectrum and operating capabilities to strengthen investment capacity and competitive positioning.

Quebecor said it made a non-binding proposal to Telus on June 26 to serve as the basis for negotiations and then submitted what it called an “enhanced proposal” on Nov. 9.

Under the offer, Telus shareholders would receive $6.35 in cash and 0.17 class B shares of Quebecor for each Telus share. Quebecor says the bid is worth $19.45 per share based on its closing share price on Friday.

Telus shares closed at $12.14 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday, while Quebecor’s class B shares closed at $77.06.

Telus said its board of directors has formed a special committee of independent directors to review and evaluate the Quebecor proposal.

Telus chair John Manley says the special committee is conducting a thorough review as well as exploring other strategic alternatives.

“To date, this review has surfaced a number of significant risks associated with Quebecor’s proposal, including the fact that more than four months after its initial proposal, Quebecor has yet to explain how what it is proposing could be approved under the current telecom regulatory framework,” Manley said in a statement.

“That said, we are prepared to continue our engagement with Quebecor and its advisers, as well as government and applicable regulatory authorities, in respect of the concerns raised.”

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