When Timothy White signed up to be a stem cell donor, he didn’t expect to gain a lifelong friendship in return.

“People aged 17 to 35, and I was 17 at the time, so I figured, you know, why not? Let’s swab and see what happens,” said White.

His donation went to another Ottawa resident, Colleen LeCours, who was waiting for a transplant.

“I was diagnosed, quite a few years ago, with lymphoma, and I had done several rounds of different protocols, and then it became very aggressive,” shared LeCours. “So at that point, they basically said, ‘The only thing that we can do now is a stem cell transplant.'”

LeCours is now in remission and credits White’s donation with saving her life.

The two marked their 10-year-long friendship at a mobile blood drive and stem cell swabbing event at Carleton University this week.

“Very, very grateful that not only was it somebody who survived and lived in the same city as me, but that they were doing well and that they wanted to contact me, and I was just overwhelmed with joy,” shared White.

“And ever since then, we see each other a couple of times a year, have lunch, break bread,” added LeCours

Taharwar Rana with Canadian Blood Services says there is a growing need for stem cell and blood donors.

“Every single day, the demand of blood and plasma [is] high. We want to make sure that more and more Canadians are coming forward,” said Rana. “We find a new donors so that we have, on every given day, we have a strong pipeline to support the future need as well.”

“This is a remarkable story that we have. Their story really reminds us that how important this work is,” Rana added on White’s donation to LeCours.

Carleton students say it didn’t take much time to join the stem cell registry.

“It took like max 10 minutes altogether, but yeah, it was pretty easy,” said one student at the event. “It’s a good thing to do, you know, as simple as that … you can help and save lives, so I wanted to help however I can.”

There are other ways to donate or sign up to be a stem cell donor to Canadian Blood Services other than a mobile clinic. You can download the Give Blood app, or you can check the website, blood.ca.