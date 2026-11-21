TORONTO — Zach Werenski scored with 3:28 left in regulation as the Columbus Blue Jackets battled back late to top Toronto 4-3 and extend the Maple Leafs’ winless streak to nine games.

Adam Fantilli, with a goal and an assist, Damon Severson and Matthew Knies provided the rest of the offence for Columbus (9-12-0), which got 23 saves from Cam Talbot. Werenski added an assist for a two-point night.

Auston Matthews, Jake McCabe and Teddy Blueger replied for Toronto (8-14-3). Anthony Stolarz made 31 stops.

The Maple Leafs are now 0-8-1 over their last nine, including Thursday’s blown 3-0 lead against the Los Angeles Kings that ended in a 4-3 shootout loss, and have won just one of their previous 12 games (1-10-1).

The Blue Jackets have won two straight after beating the Blackhawks 4-2 in Chicago on Thursday.

Maple Leafs will be visiting the New York Islanders on Monday.