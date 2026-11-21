RICHMOND HILL — Staples Canada says hackers accessed customer information in a cyberattack this month.

A Staples spokesperson says its Staples Print website was breached in early November, adding that none of its other websites were affected.

The spokesperson says data that was accessed included contact information, order summaries and encrypted passwords.

They said no financial data was exposed.

The company says it has secured all accounts and launched an investigation as it assesses the scope of the attack.

It says protecting customer privacy and safeguarding their information is a priority and that it’s taking the matter seriously.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.

The Canadian Press