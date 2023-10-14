Piper Laurie, 3-time Oscar nominee with film credits such as “The Hustler” and “Carrie,” dies at 91

Piper Laurie and Sissy Spacek in the movie "Carrie"
Piper Laurie, seen with fellow actress Sissy Spacek, in the film version of Stephen King's horror classic ``Carrie,'' in 1976. (Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images) Kino. Carrie - Des Satans jüngste Tochter, (CARRIE) USA, 1976, Regie: Brian De Palma, SISSY SPACEK + PIPER LAURIE Stichwort: Messer. (Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images) FilmPublicityArchive

By Bob Thomas, The Associated Press

Posted October 14, 2023 6:32 pm.

Last Updated October 14, 2023 6:57 pm.

Piper Laurie, the strong-willed, Oscar-nominated actor who performed in acclaimed roles despite at one point abandoning acting altogether in search of a “more meaningful” life, died early Saturday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 91.

Laurie died of old age, her manager, Marion Rosenberg, told The Associated Press via email, adding that she was “a superb talent and a wonderful human being.”

Laurie arrived in Hollywood in 1949 as Rosetta Jacobs and was quickly given a contract with Universal-International, a new name that she hated and a string of starring roles with Ronald Reagan, Rock Hudson and Tony Curtis, among others.

She went on to receive Academy Award nominations for three distinct films: The 1961 poolroom drama “The Hustler”; the film version of Stephen King’s horror classic “Carrie,” in 1976; and the romantic drama “Children of a Lesser God,” in 1986. She also appeared in several acclaimed roles on television and the stage, including in David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” in the 1990s as the villainous Catherine Martell.

Laurie made her debut at 17 in “Louisa,” playing Reagan’s daughter, then appeared opposite Francis the talking mule in “Francis Goes to the Races.” She made several films with Curtis, whom she once dated, including “The Prince Who Was a Thief,” “No Room for the Groom,” “Son of Ali Baba” and “Johnny Dark.”

Fed up, she walked out on her $2,000-a-week contract in 1955, vowing she wouldn’t work again unless offered a decent part.

She moved to New York, where she found the roles she was seeking in theater and live television drama.

Performances in “Days of Wine and Roses,” “The Deaf Heart” and “The Road That Led After” brought her Emmy nominations and paved the way for a return to films, including in an acclaimed role as Paul Newman’s troubled girlfriend in “The Hustler.”

For many years after, Laurie turned her back on acting. She married film critic Joseph Morgenstern, welcomed a daughter, Ann Grace, and moved to a farmhouse in Woodstock, New York. She said later that the Ccivil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War had influenced her decision to make the change.

“I was disenchanted and looking for an existence more meaningful for me,” she recalled, adding the she never regretted the move.

“My life was full,” she said in 1990. “I always liked using my hands, and I always painted.”

Laurie also became noted as a baker, with her recipes appearing in The New York Times.

Her only performing during that time came when she joined a dozen musicians and actors in a tour of college campuses to support Sen. George McGovern’s 1972 presidential bid.

Laurie was finally ready to return to acting when director Brian De Palma called her about playing the deranged mother of Sissy Spacek in “Carrie.”

At first she felt the script was junk, and then she decided she should play the role for laughs. Not until De Palma chided her for putting a comedic turn on a scene did she realize he meant the film to be a thriller.

“Carrie” became a box-office smash, launching a craze for movies about teenagers in jeopardy, and Spacek and Laurie were both nominated for Academy Awards.

Her desire to act rekindled, Laurie resumed a busy career that spanned decades. On television, she appeared in such series as “Matlock,” “Murder, She Wrote” and “Frasier” and played George Clooney’s mother on “ER.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian march in Mississauga calls for end of violence against people of Gaza
Pro-Palestinian march in Mississauga calls for end of violence against people of Gaza

Thousands gathered and marched in Mississauga as part of a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday. The rally, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, saw supporters march down Burnhamthorpe...

45m ago

Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family
Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family

Family of a Canadian Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, are dealing with the heartbreaking news she has died. Shir Georgy's...

3h ago

Ottawa working to get Canadians out of Gaza, announces plan for those in West Bank
Ottawa working to get Canadians out of Gaza, announces plan for those in West Bank

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says the federal government is still working to get Canadians out of the besieged Gaza Strip as the Palestinian territory braces for an expected ground invasion by...

1h ago

Firefighter assaulted at scene under bridge in Rosedale
Firefighter assaulted at scene under bridge in Rosedale

A firefighter was assaulted while attending the scene of a fire in Rosedale on Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at an encampment under a bridge in the area of Sherbourne Street...

2h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian march in Mississauga calls for end of violence against people of Gaza
Pro-Palestinian march in Mississauga calls for end of violence against people of Gaza

Thousands gathered and marched in Mississauga as part of a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday. The rally, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, saw supporters march down Burnhamthorpe...

45m ago

Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family
Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family

Family of a Canadian Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, are dealing with the heartbreaking news she has died. Shir Georgy's...

3h ago

Ottawa working to get Canadians out of Gaza, announces plan for those in West Bank
Ottawa working to get Canadians out of Gaza, announces plan for those in West Bank

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says the federal government is still working to get Canadians out of the besieged Gaza Strip as the Palestinian territory braces for an expected ground invasion by...

1h ago

Firefighter assaulted at scene under bridge in Rosedale
Firefighter assaulted at scene under bridge in Rosedale

A firefighter was assaulted while attending the scene of a fire in Rosedale on Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at an encampment under a bridge in the area of Sherbourne Street...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital

A doctor at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital has started a rare clinic that restores hope for patients with breast cancer. Faiza Amin reports on the physician performing areola tattooing.

2:47
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year

The city has yet to hold Astral accountable for garbage bin disrepair, after council and former Mayor John Tory suggested more should be done to keep the receptacles in good working order. Mark McAllister reports.
2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.
2:20
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles

While debating the reduction of gas emissions in the taxi and ride-sharing industry, city council quickly passed a motion to cap the number of vehicle licences for companies like Uber and Lyft. Mark McAllister has more on the impact the move may have
2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

More Videos