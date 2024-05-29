Man charged with assault after alleged attack at U of T encampment

Toronto police have arrested a man after an alleged attack at the encampment that’s taken over a section of green space on the University of Toronto’s downtown campus.

Officers were called to the King’s College Circle and King’s College Road area on May 9, 2024 at around 3:45 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Investigators say the victim attended the encampment area and was approached by the suspect.

An argument ensued, and police say the suspect assaulted the victim.

Previous to their interaction, police say they didn’t know each other.

The victim was not injured.

On Friday, police made an arrest in the case, charging Hesham Aly, 36, of Toronto with assault.

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up the encampment on May 2 and have been there ever since.

The school has issued trespass notices as it moves to have the encampment cleared and the case is now before the courts.