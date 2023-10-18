Ottawa antisemitism conference draws PM, party leaders and protesters

OTTAWA — As the Israel-Hamas war continues to roil, Canada’s political leaders spoke at a conference in Ottawa aimed at combating antisemitism, organized by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the crowd that Canada will remain a “friend” to Israel, adding that all Canadians stand with Israel in its grief. He also acknowledged a recent uptick in antisemitism aimed at Jewish communities across Canada since the war broke out.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet also spoke.

Poilievre cautioned against applying a “moral equivalence” between the October 7th Hamas attack and Israel’s efforts to protect its civilians. Meanwhile, Singh addressed the rising tensions experienced by the Jewish community, as well as anti-Palestinian sentiments.

Outside the conference, a group of protesters gathered. The “X” social media account for the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs posted a short video of what they described as a large anti-Israel demonstration.

Police were on hand and those leaving the conference were warned. As attendees left, people at the conference directed them to take a back exit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press