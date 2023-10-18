Ottawa antisemitism conference draws PM, party leaders and protesters

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 18, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — As the Israel-Hamas war continues to roil, Canada’s political leaders spoke at a conference in Ottawa aimed at combating antisemitism, organized by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the crowd that Canada will remain a “friend” to Israel, adding that all Canadians stand with Israel in its grief. He also acknowledged a recent uptick in antisemitism aimed at Jewish communities across Canada since the war broke out.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet also spoke. 

Poilievre cautioned against applying a “moral equivalence” between the October 7th Hamas attack and Israel’s efforts to protect its civilians. Meanwhile, Singh addressed the rising tensions experienced by the Jewish community, as well as anti-Palestinian sentiments.

Outside the conference, a group of protesters gathered. The “X” social media account for the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs posted a short video of what they described as a large anti-Israel demonstration. 

Police were on hand and those leaving the conference were warned. As attendees left, people at the conference directed them to take a back exit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T
Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T

Thousands of demonstrators gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto's downtown core on Tuesday night that followed a pro-Israeli student rally at the University of Toronto (U of T). The demonstrations...

5h ago

Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation
Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation

The Markham Public Library (MPL) CEO is apologizing after Islamic Heritage Month displays were removed from libraries temporarily during a review of the displays. It comes as the National Council of Canadian...

9h ago

Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'
Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'

As the population of unhoused people in Toronto continues to increase, the city has released their plan to help those experiencing homelessness this winter. The strategy, which will be implemented on...

10h ago

Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation
Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation

Subway service has resumed on Line 1 Yonge-University after it was halted in the heart of rush hour for a bomb threat investigation on Tuesday. Toronto police said reports of a bomb threat led to the...

9h ago

Top Stories

Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T
Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T

Thousands of demonstrators gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto's downtown core on Tuesday night that followed a pro-Israeli student rally at the University of Toronto (U of T). The demonstrations...

5h ago

Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation
Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation

The Markham Public Library (MPL) CEO is apologizing after Islamic Heritage Month displays were removed from libraries temporarily during a review of the displays. It comes as the National Council of Canadian...

9h ago

Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'
Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'

As the population of unhoused people in Toronto continues to increase, the city has released their plan to help those experiencing homelessness this winter. The strategy, which will be implemented on...

10h ago

Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation
Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation

Subway service has resumed on Line 1 Yonge-University after it was halted in the heart of rush hour for a bomb threat investigation on Tuesday. Toronto police said reports of a bomb threat led to the...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.

9h ago

2:19
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays

First an apology and now a review is underway at Markham libraries after a leaked emails shows staff were instructed to remove displays for Islamic Heritage Month. Faiza Amin reports on the concerns and calls for accountability.

9h ago

2:30
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'

City officials once again warned of little space in the shelter system for the upcoming season but do have plans for a 24-respite site and four warming centres to be open when temperatures hit -5 C. Mark McAllister has the details.

10h ago

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

16h ago

2:08
Emotional reunions for Canadians arriving home from Israel
Emotional reunions for Canadians arriving home from Israel

Hundreds of Canadians arrived home from Israel after 10 days of war in the region. Michelle Mackey has some of their emotional reunions.

11h ago

More Videos