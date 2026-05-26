Man charged with murder after unidentified person found dead in Cabbagetown garage

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a private parking garage over the weekend.

Police were flagged down in the area of Dundas and Seaton streets for a medical complaint on May 23 around 9:20 a.m.

Upon inspection, they found a victim with obvious signs of trauma who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem was conducted and the man’s death was ruled a homicide. He has not been identified.

On Monday, police arrested 30-year-old Boubacar Dembele of Toronto. He is charged with second degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The victim is described as five feet six inches tall with a medium build, dark hair and dark eyes, possibly of Asian descent.

He was wearing a silver necklace with a silver heart-shaped pendant with wings and a single clear stone in the centre and a black jacket with “Vision Youth Leaders Program” written on it.

This is Toronto’s 10th homicide of 2026.

With files from Meredith Bond